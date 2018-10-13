Selena Gomez has reportedly checked-in to a psychiatric facility for treatment after an emotional breakdown. And some of her celebrity have sent their best wishes and expressed support for the chart-topping singer through social media, including Cardi B. But now Cardi—who recently celebrated her 26th birthday—has spoken out on the matter.

In a recent interview with E! News, Cardi said of her "Taki-Taki" co-featured artist, "When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person. She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart." She continued, "I just want to let her know, Girl, you're beautiful, you're rich and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind. I just got to pray hard to God and get away from social media."

Cardi also told E! that she can relate to what Gomez is currently going through. "You could go on vacation, you could go anywhere in the world but you can't escape your mind," the rapper said.