Between her many features, new solo music, fashion partnerships, and viral feuds, Cardi B must be one of the busiest women in show biz, and now she has a sporty new gig.

She teased this last month on social media, but now we know: the "Money" rapper is officially teaming with iconic sportswear brand Reebok. The brand announced that it is pleased to partner with an artist who "never fails to defy convention," whether that's in her music, or in public, in-real-life persona.

By all appearances, it looks like the iconoclastic rapper is set to help reimagine some of Reebok's most beloved designs.

Our first look into their symbiotic relationship is in a joyful image of Cardi modeling a black tracksuit and Reebok's white Aztrek sneakers, putting her perfectly on-trend with '90s-leaning street style.

For Cardi's longtime fans, the collaboration is not a huge surprise. She has grown up wearing the athletic brand, as we know from a throwback photo she posted in July in a matching two-piece Reebok look, and the sporty-chic retro Reeboks she rocked in her "Finesse" video with Bruno Mars.

By joining the Reebok family officially, Cardi is now part of a legacy of iconic female rappers who have repped the brand in years past, including Missy Elliott, Eve, and Queen Latifah.

Time will tell how Cardi's collaboration with Reebok will take shape, but you can bet that it, along with her upcoming Fashion Nova line, will be completely iconic, and likely, a best-seller.

Courtesy of Reebok