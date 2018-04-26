The woman who twerked her way through two enormous Coachella sets at seven months pregnant is finally putting down the mic and stepping off the stage — but not before she plays one last date.
"Iono how she does it," SZA claimed after joining Cardi B on stage for her weekend two show, and neither did the Internet.
Which is why Cardi has announced her final show for spring and summer will be Broccoli Festival in D.C, before she returns to join Bruno Mars on his 24k Magic tour. The Invasion of Privacy rapper explained it's about time she took some time off to take care of the baby. "Broccoli fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything," she said. "Because you know shorty keep growing!"
Let that lil shorty live, Cardi! We'll see you in the fall.
