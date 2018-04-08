After several speculations about her pregnancy, Cardi B confirms by showing off her baby bump in last night's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman hosted the show, with Cardi as the musical guest. And while she makes an appearance for a sketch with Aidy Bryant, and performs a "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" mash-up, she holds off and does the big reveal in the very end.

In her short appearance in the skit, she sports a dark trench. Then, during her first musical performance, she wears a furry black and white ensemble that disguises the bump well with its balloon skirt. But then she steps out in a custom, body-hugging, white Christian Siriano gown for her final act of the night, "Be Careful."

There's no news on a due date for her and Offset's offspring, but we send well wishes for the couple. And we hope Offset will "Be Careful" to let all those cheating rumors and allegations go away.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb

— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

