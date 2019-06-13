On the heels of multiple concert postponements, Cardi B has vowed to stop getting plastic surgery.

Last month, Cardi decided to postpone all her shows until the end of May in order to recuperate from her post-baby breast augmentation and liposuction.

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery," a rep for Cardi previously told People. "Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."

That said, it seems as if Cardi's done with the post-op recovery time.

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain't getting surgery again," she tweeted yesterday before joking, "but let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."

Then again, her decision shouldn't come as much of surprise as the rapper did tell her followers last month via Instagram that she hates "canceling shows because I love money."

"I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows," she said. "Like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows. But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta fucking heal, and it is what it is."

See Cardi's latest proclamation, below.

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

