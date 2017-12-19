Cardi B & Ozuna Saunter Down to Jamaica for New 'La Modelo' Video
Cardi B is a rapper from the Bronx, but she's also Dominican, occasionally raps in Spanish and brilliantly releasing a Latin-trap remix of her mega hit "Bodak Yellow." Now the queen of the charts has delivered the visuals for her bilingual, Rvssian-produced collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, "La Modelo."
In the trippy video, we see Cardi singing in Spanish and English and trading bars with Ozuna while the two party and dance at a sprawling ocean-side estate in Jamaica. It's fun enough to make you want to book that mid-winter tropical vacation, stat.
See it all go down, below:
Photo via YouTube
