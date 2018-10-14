All of us, including Cardi B, thought the celebrations were over. After all, the rapper did celebrate her 26th birthday on Thursday, October 11th. But on Saturday night, her husband Offset decided to throw her a surprise party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

The "Be Careful" songstress decided to go in head-to-toe Jeremy Scott for Moschino—a paper doll, sketch-like pink outfit that looks like its been shaded-in pink with markers. Her stylist Kollin Carter posted pics on his Instagram, saying these picks were hot off the Spring/Summer 2019 runway.

Kollin Carter on Instagram: “Big Drip 💧Cardi dressed in @moschino SS19 lastnight for her surprise Bday party! Shoes by @casadeiofficial #styledbyKollinCarter special…” Cardi wore the outfit, thinking that she and her husband were going to a romantic dinner. "The fact that i avoided eating dinner last night cause babe said we was going to a romantic dinner then BOOM!! 😩😩😩," she said in a post to Instagram. "Thank you everybody that showed up to my surprise bday party !"

CARDIVENOM on Instagram: “The fact that i avoided eating dinner last night cause babe said we was going to a romantic dinner then BOOM!! 😩😩😩Thank you everybody that…” The Migos rapper had some help from Cardi's publicist Patience Foster, as well as their friends from Fashionova and Ciroc vodka to pull this off.

CARDIVENOM on Instagram: “Seriously thank you everybody ❤️❤️Thanks @fashionnova and @ciroc and @iam_kingpee for helping Hubbie to get this together .” Aside from the surprise and the cake, of course Offset made sure to get his wife some major bling. He went all out with a diamond "Kulture" necklace and bracelet matching set from Pristine Jewelers. And her friends from music label Quality Control, Kevin Lee and Pierre Thomas, gifted her with a diamond encrusted watch. Looks like she won't have a shortage on sparkle anytime soon.

Happy birthday, Cardi B!