On Friday night at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got in a physical fight. TMZ reports that Cardi approached Nicki's table and was aggressively stopped by security – and so she threw her shoe. TMZ included a photo of the candy apple red (bloody?) shoe.

There is footage of Cardi shouting at Nicki, saying that someone was insulting her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi then posted a message, presumably directed at Nicki, on Instagram. "You've threaten other artist in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop fuckin with them!" she wrote. "I let you talk big shit about me! But when you mention my child...is when all bets are fuckin off!" "Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in they real life they pussy!"