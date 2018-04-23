As a refresher, Cardi B is almost seven months pregnant and just took the stage for her second headlining set at Coachella this past weekend. One more time for those at the back: seven months pregnant.

As reported by forever fave, SZA, Cardi B was out until 2am the night before her set (during which she brought out Invasion of Privacy features SZA, J Balvin and Bad Bunny), partying into the wee hours after attending Beyoncé's two-hour show. While she sat in the crowd watching the queen, fellow New Yorker Jay-Z ambled over, showering Cardi with praise, rubbing her belly and quite literally bowing to her — as should we all.



In the words of Nicki Minaj, only kings recognize queens and Cardi B is on fire.

#Boachella forever.

Image via Getty