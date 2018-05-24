While Cardi B may have hung up her bloody shoes until the baby is born, that doesn't mean she's ready to stop dominating the cultural conscious. Appearing alongside fellow Bronx-native Jennifer Lopez, the video for "Dinero" is piping hot, and we wouldn't expect anything less.

Punctuated by DJ Khaled and his occasional shouts of "cash flow," the Joseph Kahn-directed visual sees J.Lo enjoying the finer things: dripping in jewels, cleaning up at poker, and even roasting marshmallows on a bonfire of cash. She unites with Cardi B for her verse, with the pair dressed in lingerie and fascinators in bed, reading each other's TIME "Most Influential" cover stories. How meta!

Check it out, below, and read our PAPER cover story with J.Lo here.

Photo via YouTube