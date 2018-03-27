Cardi B's Debut Album 'Invasion of Privacy' Arrives Sooner Than You Think

The buzz surrounding Cardi B's debut album — what it will be called, when it will be released — has been building exponentially, and tonight the breakout hip-hop artist appeased our appetites. Titled Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B's forthcoming full-length LP will drop next week on Tuesday, April 6th, including previously released singles "Bartier Cardi" and "Bodak Yellow."

The album artwork features Cardi B being recorded by a voyeuristic video camera with highlighter yellow hair, styled into classic flapper girl finger waves. She's wearing a head-to-toe Christian Cowan look, with black-and-white checker print that's instantly iconic and reinforces the rapper's reputation as a fearless style star.

Check it out, below, and read our Beautiful People interview with Cardi B.

Photo via BFA