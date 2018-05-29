Cardi B is a colorful queen in the Eif Rivera-directed visuals for "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. This latest video comes just a week after the release of the wedding-and-a-funeral-themed video for "Be Careful" and the Joseph Kahn-directed clip for Cardi, J.Lo and DJ Khaled's collab "Dinero," proving that pregnancy doesn't have to slow a woman down.

The super fun "I Like It" video shows Cardi in a red ensemble with a colorful head wrap as well as dancing, rapping and singing alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The track, which samples Pete Rodriguez's 60s song of a similar name, is sure to be blasting from car speakers and in the club all summer long.

Image via YouTube

