When the Internet got ahold of one of Cardi B's photos from childhood, it blew up and became a meme that even Cardi couldn't resist. She shared one of her favorites, with a caption above the wide-eyed, big-haired baby Bercalis Marlenis Almanzar that read, "My momma said your daddy ain't in college, he in jail." The rapper posted it on Instagram with the caption, "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂too funny cause i was a smart ass like this 😩😩😩."





Now, she's taken it upon herself to start a new meme, with a pic of her and her baby sis Hennessy Carolina. She tweeted with the caption, "What was the reason ??!! Hennessy : Yea! What was the reason??!!"





What was the reason ??!! Hennessy : Yea! What was the reason??!! pic.twitter.com/fmmg1eDi0J

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 13, 2018

Here are some of the best tweets that stemmed from this beautiful throwback photo:





Mama said you have to take both of us pic.twitter.com/DugyzZuo3t

— lana (@lizzygranvt) July 13, 2018





When your mom says u have to wear the same thing as your little sister @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/X3BYBWl6al

— J🕊 (@j_eank) July 13, 2018





when your manager tells a customer the same thing you just told em https://t.co/KyhiDv6Uuy

— besus (@iiambrianb) July 13, 2018





Hennessy- that's her?

Cardi- yea that's her. https://t.co/EgchaFnVPB

— alot more than alot (@thewavygod) July 14, 2018





