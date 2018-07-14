When the Internet got ahold of one of Cardi B's photos from childhood, it blew up and became a meme that even Cardi couldn't resist. She shared one of her favorites, with a caption above the wide-eyed, big-haired baby Bercalis Marlenis Almanzar that read, "My momma said your daddy ain't in college, he in jail." The rapper posted it on Instagram with the caption, "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂too funny cause i was a smart ass like this 😩😩😩."
Now, she's taken it upon herself to start a new meme, with a pic of her and her baby sis Hennessy Carolina. She tweeted with the caption, "What was the reason ??!! Hennessy : Yea! What was the reason??!!"
Here are some of the best tweets that stemmed from this beautiful throwback photo:
Image via Getty