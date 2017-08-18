Cardi B Goes All The Way Off En Español For The Latin Trap Remix Of "Bodak Yellow"
Cardi B's ascent from regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx, to exotic dancer, to Instagram fave, to reality TV star, to rap queen with the world's greatest chain is a true 2017 Cinderella story. The glow up is very very real and we are living for it. Her single, "Bodak Yellow" is currently sitting pretty at number 8 in the Billboard Hot 100, but she knew that the people needed more, so she just went ahead and released a Latin Trap remix ft. Messiah where she flexes her Dominican heritage and spits a new version of the song en español. People, it CLAPS! Look out Despacito, Cardi's coming for yooouuuuuu...
Listen to the Latin Trap remix of "Bodak Yellow" below...
