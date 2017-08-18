Cardi B's ascent from regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx, to exotic dancer, to Instagram fave, to reality TV star, to rap queen with the world's greatest chain is a true 2017 Cinderella story. The glow up is very very real and we are living for it. Her single, "Bodak Yellow" is currently sitting pretty at number 8 in the Billboard Hot 100, but she knew that the people needed more, so she just went ahead and released a Latin Trap remix ft. Messiah where she flexes her Dominican heritage and spits a new version of the song en español. People, it CLAPS! Look out Despacito, Cardi's coming for yooouuuuuu...

Listen to the Latin Trap remix of "Bodak Yellow" below...

