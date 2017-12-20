The visuals for G-Eazy, Cardi B and A$AP Rocky's "No Limit" remix has arrived, and in addition to verses by French Montana, Juicy J and Belly, the video also includes lots of strippers in underground warehouse parties, dirt bikes, Cardi rolling around naked on piles of cash and what appears to be several illegal bonfires.

It's all love.

This is the second new video Cardi has out this week. Yesterday, she and Puerto Rican rapper Ozuna dropped the visuals for their song "La Modelo," a fun dancehall bop with a trippy, technicolor video that shows the duo living it up in Jamaica.