The Cardi B x Fashion Nova collab is an example of perfect synergy. Cardi was been wearing 'fits from the incredibly popular fast fashion brand on Instagram even before shooting to global megafame, and as her star has risen, so too have sales of cheap-and-chic club dresses. So it's no surprise that fans (of Cardi, of Nova — the Venn diagram is just a circle) bought up the entire collection within hours of its surprise drop last night.

The new line was sold out by about 3AM ET, according to Fashion Nova's socials. But Cardi has already promised a re-stock. On Instagram she also shared some insights into what inspired the 70s-centric collection — unsurprisingly, she cited high fashion runway looks from the likes of Saint Laurent, Moschino, and Gucci.