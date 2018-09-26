Cardi B took to the runway for lingerie brand Etam's Paris Fashion Week show. She performed hits "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow," and looked resplendent in a fresh off the runway Christian Cowan suit. The suit, a stunner from Cowan's spring 2019 collection, was lilac, and criss-crossed with enormous ostrich feathers.

The rapper seems to be having a great time in Paris. On Instagram, she thanked Etam for having her, writing "your lingerie collection was sooo sexy i wanna fuck my man in all the pieces!"

Kim Petras recently wore the same jacket to perform at the afterparty for Cowan's show. We have a feeling it's going to be a red carpet favorite.

Cardi and her stylist, Kollin Carter, have been creating major moments all over the City of Lights. Fans recently went wild for Cardi in a noir-ish Michael Costello dress, complete with a dramatic matching hat. She hasn't thrown a shoe yet, but there's still time.

Photo via Getty