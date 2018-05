Just when we were starting to miss her following her hiatus from delivering hilarious videos on Instagram, Cardi B came through with the visuals for "Be Careful," the slowed-down third single off her debut album Invasion of Privacy in which she warns her man not to cheat on her. The video, directed by Jora Frantzis, shows Cardi in a wedding dress preparing to say her vows, but delivering the song's warning before jumping into anything. Check it out, below:

Photo via YouTube