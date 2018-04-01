Cardi B's music video for her second single, "Bartier Cardi" premieres tomorrow! And Cardi's giving us a little taste of what to expect by posting a Madonna-inspired look from the video on her Instagram.

It's no surprise that Cardi is taking cues from the Material Girl herself. In March, the rapper's photo with Kim K and Madonna at Madge's Oscars party went viral. And in her own post, she admitted that Madonna has always been her "real life IDOL." "I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours," she says. "I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews."

Cardi B's debut album Invasion of Privacy is set to drop on April 6th.

Images via Instagram

