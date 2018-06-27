As anyone who follows rapper and social media queen Cardi B on Instagram knows, she is pregnant with her first child. On Tuesday night, Cardi and her husband — yes, husband — Offset threw a baby shower in Atlanta to celebrate. The theme was "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairy-tale," and it looked expectedly amazing.

Cardi wore a baby pink gown, and decorations at the shower included countless pink and white flowers, balloons, ballet dancers, a band, and a Bardi Baby Bodega where guests could get pink drinks. There was also a Bardi Baby Book Library that featured books like The Cat in the Hat, Fox in Socks, and Island Born. Guests included singer Monica, Cardi's sister Hennessy, and NBA player Shannon Brown.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi B laid out her plans for her shower, saying, "I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My shit is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate. I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah. Shit, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"

Photo via BFA

