Cardi B has given birth! Our beloved Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and her husband, Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) have welcomed a new baby into the world. Cardi announced the birth on Instagram, along with the baby's name: Kulture Kiari Cephus, presumably an homage to Migos' Culture album. The rapper gave birth yesterday, July 10th.

Congratulations Cardi!

Photo via Getty