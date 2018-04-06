Friday at midnight, Cardi B at last dropped her album, Invasion of Privacy, which had the unique honor of following one of the biggest buildups to a debut in recent music history. Since her breakout single "Bodak Yellow" became the song of the summer and a verified mega hit over the course of 2017, the Bronx rapper and former stripper's star has been steadily on the rise, with America rooting for its newfound Binderella.

Invasion of Privacy is made up of 13 tracks that both include her hits "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi," but also tracks like the Lauryn Hill-credited "Be Careful," pop-R&B; "Ring" (featuring Kehlani), and hooky, deliciously emo "Thru Your Phone" that show the artist's growth and range. Surprise guest features from Chance the Rapper and SZA add a buoyant kick, while the Latin-trap banger "I Like It" (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) is a savvy, joyful nod to Cardi's Dominicana roots.



As always, Cardi came through with the one-liners, and below are the ten best lyrics to caption your Instagram with shout at the club at the top of your lungs:

If they can make you richer, they can make you cum: "I Do (feat. SZA)"





Write a verse while I twerk/ I wear Off-White at church: "She Bad"







Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs: "Get Up 10"





Pussy so good, I say my own name during sex: "I Do (feat. SZA)"





I took pictures with Beyoncé/ I met Mama Knowles: "Best Life" (feat. Chance the Rapper)





And you can tell your little bitch/ I screenshotted all her naked pics/ Oh, you wanna send nudes to my man?/ Wake up and see your boobs on the 'gram?: "Thru Your Phone"





Leave his texts on read/ Leave his balls on blue: "I Do"





I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad bitch when I see one/ Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome: "She Bad"





How you gon' suck yo man dick with my name in yo mouth?: "Money Bag"





I don't dance now, I make money moves: "Bodak Yellow"