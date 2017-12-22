Just when you thought Cardi B was done for 2017 (surely she could sign out after that truly golden, Jimmy Fallon-baffling appearance on The Tonight Show) she throws us all for a loop and drops an objective banger with current hip hop favorite, 21 Savage. Never underestimate a regular, degular, shmegular girl.

Related | Beautiful People: Cardi B Is Still Real

Cardi, who takes the hook and two verses, recruiting 21 Savage for the bare minimum, sings about her new life of excess — diamonds, ferraris and, of course, her relationship with Migos-member Offset — in what is a truly excellent club tune. There's absolutely no question that this track will be flying up the charts in no time, although let's not forget she's already in the top 10 with G-Eazy's "No Limit."

Related | G-Eazy Survived His Own Self-Destruction

Turn up to "Bartier Cardi" below.

Image via Getty

