THIS MIGHT BE YOUR CHANCE TO GET YOUR QUESTION ANSWERED!! I would like to ask my favorite democratic candidate about police brutality.What would you like to ask ? what change would you like to see in your community and in the USA 🇺🇸? 2020 is getting very close let’s get familiar with who is running and how they can change the country ! Put your questions down below and your questions may be answered very soon😊😊