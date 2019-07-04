Cardi B — noted Trump critic — is currently asking her fans to submit questions for Democratic politicians in the running for the 2020 presidential nomination.
In the run-up to the next Democratic candidate debate later this month, Cardi implored her followers to share their questions for them in her Instagram comments — and even hinted at the possibility of some getting answered.
"THIS MIGHT BE YOUR CHANCE TO GET YOUR QUESTION ANSWERED!!" she wrote. "I would like to ask my favorite democratic candidate about police brutality.What would you like to ask ? what change would you like to see in your community and in the USA?"
Watch her video message, below, and submit your questions via her Instagram.
