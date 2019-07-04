Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe
Politics

Cardi B Asks Fans For 2020 Presidential Candidate Questions

Sandra Song
50m

Cardi B — noted Trump critic — is currently asking her fans to submit questions for Democratic politicians in the running for the 2020 presidential nomination.

In the run-up to the next Democratic candidate debate later this month, Cardi implored her followers to share their questions for them in her Instagram comments — and even hinted at the possibility of some getting answered.

"THIS MIGHT BE YOUR CHANCE TO GET YOUR QUESTION ANSWERED!!" she wrote. "I would like to ask my favorite democratic candidate about police brutality.What would you like to ask ? what change would you like to see in your community and in the USA?"

Watch her video message, below, and submit your questions via her Instagram.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More