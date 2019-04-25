Cara Delevingne wears many hats. The model, actress, and muse has been evolving since she first hit the catwalk and stunned the world with those signature bushy brows and devil-may-care attitude.

Morphing from role to role and keeping it candidly queer over the years, she's now being honored this June with The Trevor Project's Hero Award. The national nonprofit is dedicated to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth and, after previously honoring the likes of Lena Waithe, Lady Gaga and Ryan Murphy, Delevingne is the latest star to earn the recognition.

Using her social media platforms to speak up against sexual abuse in the fashion industry, issues surrounding climate change and opening up about her struggles with depression, the actress has yet to hold her tongue about what really matters. When it comes to boycotting Coachella or even speaking out against R. Kelly, Delevingne stands her ground despite internet backlash.

She told Instagram she lost 50k Instagram followers after condemning Kelly back in January: "Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers," she said.

Committed to the same cause of advocating for LGBTQ youth, Delevingne's online presence and outspokenness has inspired young people who follow her. In a statement since the organization's announcement, she said she's "inspired and motivated by The Trevor Project's tireless, life-saving work to support LGBTQ youth in crisis," and "extremely proud to be a part of such a resilient community."

Cara Delevingne will receive her award at the Trevor Live New York Gala on June 17th. For more information on The Trevor Project, click here.