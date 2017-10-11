Cara Delevingne is the latest to come forward in what seems like a never-ending montage of women telling similar stories about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment over the past few decades. Delevingne posted her story to Instagram, next to a picture that says, "Don't be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others." Delevingne, who is bisexual, writes that in one instance, Weinstein called her to question her about sleeping with other women in Hollywood and threatened that if she publicly dated a woman she'd never be cast in starring roles. In another incident, she writes that she was urged by his assistant to go with him up to his hotel room, where he then tried to get her to kiss another woman before making an advance on her himself. She was able to break free and leave the room, but she said she then felt guilt over participating in his film.

We applaud all of the women who have come forward to share their stories, as it takes immense bravery to do so.

Image via BFA

