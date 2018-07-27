Almost three months after the Catholic-inspired Met Gala in New York City, Cara Delevingne has given the world the gift of an inside look — via her personal film camera. She's developed all the prints and taken to Instagram to share her snaps. And, while we know every celeb sneaks their cell phones into the event anyway, there's technically a no-social media policy, so Cara's really just adhering to the rules, right?

In a mix of black-and-white and full saturated color, these film photos are everything we could have dreamed of as we think back to the night of unruly opulence. There are photos of Katy Perry holding up Winnie Harlow's gown as she attempts to use the bathroom, another restroom snap of Frances McDormand and friends, as well as other portraits of everyone from Kylie Jenner to Jimmy Fallon. See all 12 shared photos, below.

Photo via Getty