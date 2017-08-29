Donald Trump showed us he was a big boy with strong, big boy eyes last week when he stared down the eclipse without glasses, but judging by his apparent inability to distinguish the difference between two blonde Finnish reporters, it seems there may have been some damage to his tremendous eyeballs. At a press conference with Finnish president Sauli Niinistö yesterday, Trump was taken aback when Niinistö apparently took a second question from the same reporter.

"Again? You're going to give her the same one?" Trump asked Niinistö, demonstrating a perfect grasp of communication in the English language.

"No, she is not the same lady," replied Niinistö, who has not recently stared directly into the sun to our knowledge. "They are sitting side by side."

"We have a lot of blonde women in Finland," the reporter responded as she took the microphone.

We can only assume that the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song began playing at this point, but it cannot be verified.

So what do you think, can you distinguish the difference between these two blondes with different faces, that are wearing different colors? Take your time.

[h/t The Hill]

Splash image via Twitter

