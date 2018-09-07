Fashion
Fashion

Camper Serves 'Mortal Kombat' Looks in New Campaign

Matt Moen
6h

Spanish footwear brand, Camper, is known for their playful and vibrant design as they are for their comfortable shoes.

Camper's latest campaign has reimagined their new fall/winter collection as personified avatars for the high-fashion fighting game of your fever dreams. Equal parts The Matrix, The Fifth Element, Mortal Kombat, and SSX Tricky, Camper's visual campaign fleshes out a fantasy world with individual backstories for each character pitted in an eternal fight of good versus evil. Names like "Nucleo Pix," "Terra Thelma," "Magma Helix," and "Sky Brutus" already paint a vivid enough picture on their own, add in gas masks, glowing eyes, and hairstyles pulled from a Mario Tricocci acid-trip and you are already scrambling to pickup the Xbox controller.

Camper's outside-the-box approach goes above and beyond the typical footwear campaign. Immersing the customer in a world that transcends the confines of its shoe-based inspiration, we are left with a lasting impression of a clear creative voice that will outlast the current fashion season.

Take a look through the avatars bellow and head over to Camper's website to dive deeper into each character's stats and backstory:

Photo Courtesy of Camper

