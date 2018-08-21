Camila Cabello Wins Artist and Video of the Year

Ever since 21-year-old Camila Cabello made the bold decision to leave Fifth Harmony, her solo career has been packed with successes. The artist's debut album, Camila, has tons of chart-topping singles, from the Young Thug-assisted "Havana" to "Never Be the Same." And tonight, at the 2018 Video Music Awards, Cabello's independent efforts were recognized, when she was awarded both Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

Related | The Story Behind The Most Epic VMAs Photo Ever

Wearing a navy dip dye Oscar de la Renta gown during her Artist of the Year acceptance speech, Cabello highlighted all the nominees in the category, but especially the women: Cardi B and Ariana Grande. "Shout out to all the amazing female artists this year," she said. Bruno Mars, Drake and Post Malone were also up for the big VMAs award.

The breakout pop star, who's currently opening for Taylor Swift's Reputation tour, received her Video of the Year Moon Man from VMAs legend Madonna. "Havana" currently has 667 million views on YouTube.

Stream Camila, below.

Photo via Getty