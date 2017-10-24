If there was any doubt that Camila Cabello doesn't have the chops to make it as a solo artist, let her new video for "Havana" — a relatively flawless pop song — dispel all.



The visual sees Cabello playing three different characters: a telenovela actress, a movie star and just a regular gal obsessed with the silver screen. There is, naturally, a magical club dance scene while Thug performs his verse, before it all becomes very real.

Watch below.