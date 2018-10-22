It is October. The air is crisp. The leaves are falling. People are sharing images of pumpkins and members of the gourd family on Instagram. It is prime pumpkin spice time, aka prime pumpkin spice latte time.

Pumpkin spice lattes, long derided as the basic bitch's beverage of choice, are still sold en masse; estimates from this August wagered that the PSL has brought in 1.4 billion in Starbucks sales since the drink was first launched in 2003. But perhaps you're interested in expanding your pumpkin spice options. Like, into porn!

Cam Soda, a free cams site, reached out to let us know that they've introduced a special Autumn-themed category of camming: Pumpkin Spice. As of press time, there are 12 girls on Cam Soda under the #pumpkinspice umbrella. Talk about spicing things up.

"What started to gain popularity about 15 years ago when Starbucks introduced the latte flavor to its seasonal menu, Pumpkin Spice has continued to penetrate our daily lives," reads a Cam Soda statement regarding the launch. "To date, we've even witnessed the advent of Pumpkin Spice cereal, sausage and, even, deodorant. In the spirit of autumn and to give the people what they clearly want, CamSoda, an adult entertainment company and leader in camming, today launched a Pumpkin Spice category, which features XXX videos of kinky red-headed cam models, with whom users can also engage in private camming sessions."

Enterprising! It's not entirely clear if any of the women on the #pumpkinspice page are natural redheads. You have to register with a credit card in order to speak with them, and because I did not wish to spend my own money and am fearful of violating PAPER's sexual harassment policy, I sought a redhead perspective elsewhere: namely from PAPER's resident office redhead (natural), Digital Features Editor Claire Valentine.

Claire told me that the concept in general "tickles her," though she noted that Cam Soda didn't seem to feature many natural redheads, if any at all. "It's not a huge problem in and of itself," she said. "But it would be nice to see some authenticity." Representation matters.

"I don't mind knowing [redhead fetishists] are out there, especially as redheads are subject to so much harassment as children," she said. "They are a huge red flag when dating but easy to spot anyway." Especially if they're posting on a #pumpkinspice cam page.

Photo via Getty