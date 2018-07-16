Raf Simons' first fragrance for Calvin Klein celebrates women inspiring and empowering one another. Aptly named WOMEN, the scent's campaign features Saoirse Ronan and Lupita Nyong'o alongside images of prominent female figures they idolize.

Nyong'o's picks are Bringing Up Baby (1938) actress Katharine Hepburn and the late singer-cum-activist Eartha Kitt — who persevered despite harassment and defamation from the CIA and Johnson-administration in the late '60s and early '70s. Ronan chose Oscar and Grammy Award-winning actress Sissy Spacek and musician, singer, and civil rights activist Nina Simone. The campaign was photographed and art directed by American visual artist Anne Collier.

With a mid-note of orange blossoms bookended by eucalyptus acorns and Alaskan cedarwood, the fragrance toggles between floral and woody mirroring the complexities of womanhood.

Images Courtesy of Calvin Klein / Anne Collier