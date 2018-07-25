Fashion
Warhol Images Give Calvin Klein Underwear a Steamy Update

Shyam Patel
5h

Between 1977 and 1985, Andy Warhol took intimate photos of anonymous men from New York's club scene and Italian model turned European editor of Interview Daniela Morera. Titled Exposures: '77 - '85, the series of images feature crops of torsos, shoulders, backs, and sensually placed hands. For its latest collaboration, Calvin Klein applies the late visual artist's sultry photos to a range of underwear, t-shirts, tank tops, boy shorts, and bikinis.

Together, Calvin Klein's iconic underwear and Warhol's signature contrast of high and low — achieved in the Exposure series by using a film camera to shoot subjects in poses that resemble Hellenistic nudes — give classic forms a modern twist.

See some of our favorite styles from the capsule, below.

Images Courtesy of Calvin Klein, Printed Artwork: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

