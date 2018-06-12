Raf Simon's Calvin Klein is forever on the cutting edge, which explains the brand's infatuation with the artist, editor, auteur and forever ahead-of-his-time, Andy Warhol.

For their new "Self Portraits" series, Calvin Klein Jeans traces the selfie back to its origins — which they attribute to Mr. Warhol. Their new capsule features prints of Warhol's selfies on "heritage-inflected" denim, t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and accessories, another excellent collaboration from the label's partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

While the prints have graced the Calvin Klein catwalk, this is the first opportunity for fans of Warhol and the brand to purchase pieces with the artist's original work. The images are all in polaroid-format, spanning Warhol's lifetime and showcasing Warhol's personal transformation. Some products feature the star in his early days, hiding behind his trademark sunglasses, while others show Warhol in his now-iconic silvery wig, mostly obscured by darkness. They're all mutually evolutionary and enigmatic, as well as, of course, much more candid than what we manage with our front-facing cameras.

Fortunately, the capsule won't break the bank, ranging from $49.90 - $179.90. Check it out, below, or head over to Calvin Klein to see more.