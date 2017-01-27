If you're one of the people that can't make it through Blonde without weeping over your kitchen sink, we have good news for you! There's a new Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean collaboration coming down the pike that doesn't appear to be centered on introspection, nostalgia and bittersweet tales of love lost! At least it doesn't seem that way from this 30-second Snapchat clip! In fact, it sort of sounds like "Novacane"-era Frank, which, hello yes, thank you, we need this, please hurry.

Listen to the preview below...

Calvin Harris showing a sneak peek of brand new song with Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/3OSf0epCRA

— Frank Ocean (@IBoysDontCryCo) January 26, 2017

Splash images via BFA