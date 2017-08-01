Call Me By Your Name first entered our collective cultural conscious as the critically-acclaimed 2007 novel by André Aciman, and fans of the book have been waiting for the love story to be made into a movie ever since. That dream finally came to fruition, and the film version of the novel premiered as an instant sensation at Sundance this past January. Though the film won't be released until November 24th, we now have the first official trailer (below, courtesy of Vulture) to sate us till then.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash, I Am Love), Call Me By Your Name follows the story of Elio (Timothée Chalamet), young man in 1980s Italy as he spends a summer getting to know Oliver (Armie Hammer), the handsome older American man who has come to live with his family. Sexual tension and beautiful cinematography ensue, and though there's conspicuously no kissing in the trailer, the film itself promises to be much more than this short glimpse offers.

Nonetheless, check out the trailer (soundtracked by a new Sufjan Stevens song and all) below and be prepared to swoon:

Here is your first official trailer for Call Me By Your Name #CMBYNTrailer pic.twitter.com/1fyT6cZADP

[h/t Vulture]




















