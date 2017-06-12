California is on its way to becoming the first state in the United States to legally recognize nonbinary gender, if the General Assembly passes the California Gender Recognition Act that's already been accepted by the Senate.

The bill came to be after 17-year-old Star Hagen-Esquerra met 55-year-old Sara Kelly Keenan after the two became the first and second Californians, respectively, to legally change their genders to nonbinary. (Keenan was the second in the nation and Star was the third). The two got together to try and make it easier for other Californians to do the same.

The bill seeks to accomplish a few things: 1) to make California legally recognize nonbinary gender on government forms and IDs; 2) to make it easier to legally change one's gender in general (from male to female, female to male, and either to nonbinary); 3) to make it easier for minors to change their gender on their birth certificate; and 4) to remove prior requirements for legal gender changes that included a doctor's statement and an appearance in court.

So far, no state in the US recognizes nonbinary as a legal gender option, and its certainly not recognized at the federal level. The hope, if the bill passes, is that it would have a domino effect on other progressive states who would then open up the option to their residents, too.

Democratic Senator Scott Wiener, a co-author of the bill, told the Los Angeles Times that the bill is important because it symbolizes a gesture of acceptance to a community that is already under attack.

"As the LGBT community — but especially the trans community — is under assault in this country, California needs to go in the opposite direction and embrace the trans community and support the trans community and modernize these laws," he said when the bill was introduced in January.

"My hope for this bill is that actually being nonbinary is a lot more normalized," Star told Buzzfeed, "So that when minors come out to their family, it's not quite as jarring or unexpected and they can be more accepting of their child."

[h/t Buzzfeed]