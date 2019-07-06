Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe
Care

California Shakes with Largest Earthquake in Years

Jasmine Ting
47m

Southern California has been devastated by two earthquakes in a row. After July 4th's intense seismic event, another big one hit on Friday night at 8:19 pm local time, with a record-breaking a 7.1-magnitude, about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles. This was the strongest earthquake to affect the area in 20 years since the 1999 quake in Ludlow, California.

Though there have not been any reports of any deaths, the tremors have caused some injuries, multiple fires, power outages, road ruptures, water leaks, and gas leaks. Many are in need of aid, and have also been displaced from their homes. As reported by NBC, San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency, just as Kern County had on July 4.

Celebrities who felt the strength of the quake were quick to react on Twitter.

If you want to help the victims of the California earthquakes, the Ridgecrest Police Department, specifically, is looking for donations of essential supplies including water. And though the county-specific Red Cross branches aren't accepting physical donations at the moment, you can donate to Red Cross here.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More