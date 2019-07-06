Southern California has been devastated by two earthquakes in a row. After July 4th's intense seismic event, another big one hit on Friday night at 8:19 pm local time, with a record-breaking a 7.1-magnitude, about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles. This was the strongest earthquake to affect the area in 20 years since the 1999 quake in Ludlow, California.

Though there have not been any reports of any deaths, the tremors have caused some injuries, multiple fires, power outages, road ruptures, water leaks, and gas leaks. Many are in need of aid, and have also been displaced from their homes. As reported by NBC, San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency, just as Kern County had on July 4.

Celebrities who felt the strength of the quake were quick to react on Twitter.

I feel bad for every animal thats dealing with earthquakes and fireworks this week :( pls keep ur babies close. I miss mine so so so much and wish I could hold him. — h (@halsey) July 6, 2019

That earthquake was intense — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2019



my poor dog was so scared from that earthquake just now. it felt super small from where i’m at but she literally sprinted up the stairs looking for me — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 6, 2019

These earthquakes 😫😫 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2019

Since I had a kid I've kept running shoes and water next to my bed and also in my car. The running shoes had never occurred to me before, I guess? I think it's a good thing to do, is what I'm saying, even if you don't have a kid. Also. I bought those earthquake kits from Amazon. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 6, 2019

Who felt that earthquake?! pic.twitter.com/QwKyQEDYaM — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 6, 2019

When shit gets scary you need a laugh lol #earthquakeinla https://t.co/k6EnipwOU9 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) July 6, 2019

If you want to help the victims of the California earthquakes, the Ridgecrest Police Department, specifically, is looking for donations of essential supplies including water. And though the county-specific Red Cross branches aren't accepting physical donations at the moment, you can donate to Red Cross here.