Olympic gold medalist, reality TV star, and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner has started off 2017 with a new MAC cosmetics line, following her successful (and groundbreaking) Finally Free lipstick line--also with the brand--that launched last April.

Caitlyn Jenner by MAC will be available January 5 (tomorrow), and features not only new lipstick, but eye shadow, faux lashes, facial powder, pencils, and more.

The company released this statement on the collaboration:

Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races and all sexes. Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose.

Jenner also shared this Instagram post: