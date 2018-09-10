Last night, The Business of Fashion hosted its annual #BoF500 gala at the luxe 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (even Drake would be awed by the views). Today, the publication released their annual list of 500 people shaping the industry, a definitive document that reflects fashion's essential movers and shakers – our own PAPER Editor-in-chief Drew Elliott is an honoree.

The dinner featured a performance from Amber Mark, and there was a show by Rina Sawayama at the after party at Brooklyn Heights Social Club.

See photos of all the beautiful people, below.

Paloma Elsesser, Hanne Gaby Odiele

Photos courtesy of Getty / Kevin Tashman for BFA