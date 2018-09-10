Last night, The Business of Fashion hosted its annual #BoF500 gala at the luxe 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (even Drake would be awed by the views). Today, the publication released their annual list of 500 people shaping the industry, a definitive document that reflects fashion's essential movers and shakers – our own PAPER Editor-in-chief Drew Elliott is an honoree.
Last night's guest list reflected the list, and included numerous celebrities. Attendees included PAPER cover star Troye Sivan, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Wu, Alexi Lubomirski, models Karen Elson, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow, Paloma Elsesser, and Teddy Quinlivan, and editors Carine Roitfeld, Derek Blasberg, Jefferson Hack, and our own editorial director Mickey Boardman.
Related | PAPER People: Alexi and Giada Lubomirski
The dinner featured a performance from Amber Mark, and there was a show by Rina Sawayama at the after party at Brooklyn Heights Social Club.
See photos of all the beautiful people, below.
Photos courtesy of Getty / Kevin Tashman for BFA