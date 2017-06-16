"Built To Fail: A Streetwear Story" is a documentary that follows The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Kim as he explores the history of fashion's most recently hyped trend, streetwear. The roots of streetwear go far deeper than Supreme and athleisure, and the doc investigates the many branches of streetwear genealogy. Punk rock, New York City graffiti and Los Angeles surf and skate subculture are all connected scenes in the streetwear story, and "Built To Fail" features interviews with cultural icons like Tommy Hilfiger, Russell Simmons and A$AP Rocky to get to the very heart of it.

"Built To Fail" will premiere at the LA Film Festival on Saturday, June 17th at 8:35pm at the ArcLight Santa Monica.

Check out the official trailer below:



