Middle America is finally waking up to BTS. After being nominated for their first Grammy and getting booked for Coachella, the K-Pop group will make their Saturday Night Live debut next month. Emma Stone is hosting!

The SNL performance coincides with the group's seventh album, Map of the Soul: Persona, dropping on April 12. BTS, one of few non-English language pop groups to scale the Billboard Hot 100, tend to keep busy. They released two records last year alone, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer, and will tour the United States in May.

Related | BTS Stan Dolly Parton at the Grammys

Dear writers room, if you're reading this: please, please, please put BTS in a sketch. I want to see Jungkook at the Weekend Update desk with Pete Davidson, ribbing him about Kate Beckinsale. I want to see two digital shorts, minimum, both entirely Korean language. Let's do this.

BTS will be SNL's musical guests on April 13. The show's Post-It announcement also includes the fun combination of Sandra Oh and Tame Impala (March 30), plus Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles (April 6).