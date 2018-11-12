K-pop giants BTS are being criticized for "mocking the past" by a Jewish human rights group, after images of the K-pop band wearing allegedly Nazi-related apparel surfaced.

Last month, a photo began circulating of BTS-member Jimin wearing a T-shirt depicting mushroom clouds that allude to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, featuring the slogan: "Patriotism Our History Liberate Korea." Recently, the image resulted in the band's appearance on TV Asahi, a Japanese television station, being cancelled.

On Sunday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Jewish advocacy non-profit, published a statement claiming that the garment was "just the latest incident of this band mocking the past."

"It goes without saying that this group, which was invited to speak at the UN, owes the people of Japan and the victims of the Nazism an apology" wrote Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action at the Center.

Cooper also cited former promo images of the band posing wearing hats allegedly emblazoned with a swastika and an insignia resembling the death head logo of the Nazi SS, the unit which ran and administered concentration camps during World War II, referencing photos that have circulated on a Reddit thread, as well as across social media.

The rabbi also referenced BTS concert footage that has been posted on Twitter, which shows the band performing in front of an image he claimed is similar to a Swastika, while wearing military-style costumes and waving flags bearing the same image.

BTS previously faced claims of insensitivity after they posed for a photoshoot at the Memorial To The Murdered Jews Of Europe in Berlin.

Cooper expressed fear that group, which has a massive global following, might be imbuing Nazi symbols with cultural capital. "It is clear that those designing and promoting this group's career are too comfortable with denigrating the memory of the past. The result is that on young generations in Korea and around the world are more likely to identify bigotry and intolerance as being 'cool' and help erase the lessons of history."

The New York Times reports that the Korean brand that designed the T-shirt has apologized, "saying he did not intend for the design to be construed as anti-Japanese." BTS has yet to address the allegations.