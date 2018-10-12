Korean sextet boyband BTS is literally taking over the world. They're dropping No. 1 albums, speaking at the U.N., designing beauty lines, selling out global tours, covering TIME, and basically proving more definitively each day how culturally backwards it is dismiss or ignore K-pop.

Their next frontier is the big screen. BTS has announced Burn The Stage: The Movie, a feature-length documentary that will document the band's meteoric ride. It promises an "intimate" look at their recent Live Trilogy III: The Wings Tour, behind-the-scenes footage, and "brand new from-the-heart interviews" with the band.

BTS's Love Yourself is the first K-Pop album to reach #1 on the Billboard charts, and the band made history as the first Korean act to ever play a U.S. stadium show, let alone sell one out, as they did at their Citi Field performance last week.

Burn The Stage will hit select theaters on November 15. Purchase tickets and check theaters here.