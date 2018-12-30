The BTS Army got caught off-guard by an announcement made by the K-Pop boy band's official Twitter account on Sunday morning. One of the group's well-loved members, Jimin, just dropped a surprise single — his first solo, "약속" or "Promise."

여러분 오래 기다리셨죠?

드디어 저의 자작곡을 공개하게 되었습니다

저를 위한 곡이지만 여러분을 위한 곡기도 합니다

처음이기도하고 미숙하지만 많이 들어주세요

기다려주신 아미 여러분 감사합니다 ☺️#JIMIN#약속 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2018 According to Twitter account @learnkoreanpop, it translates to:

"Everyone, you waited a while, right? Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is a song made for me, but it's also a song made for you. Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening (to this song). Thank you Army for waiting."

#JIMIN#약속https://t.co/gMM86h6TRF — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2018 Of course, Jimin has the whole band's support not only through plugging via their official Twitter account, but in the actual production of his song. In fact, in his blog post, the singer thanks V (whose real name is Taehyung) for being the "best photographer." The group's resident rapper RM also co-wrote the lyrics with Jimin.

Someone help me that was the cutest most heartwarming song I’ve ever heard I am in love with it #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/TNT0b3Gblh — promise - pjm 💗 (@kaarennna) December 30, 2018

jimin, logging into this bird app dropping his song and saving the music industry just a day before 2018 ends: #약속

pic.twitter.com/OTEm29gxAy — a. 💜 (@ffsyoon) December 30, 2018

Jimin mentioning a pinky promise really is the softest, cutest and most Jimin lyric that could ever be written — ｓｐｊｍ (@sweaterpawschim) December 30, 2018

jimin's song has a magic shop vibe lyric-wise, it's very empowering, it's like he's saying, "you have the strength to pull through, i know you do, you just gotta believe in yourself and you'll be ok, it hurts me to see you in pain, so please promise you'll do better for yourself" — 방탄소년단 아미 (@BTS_ARMY_INT) December 30, 2018

The song is my best present 🎁 in 2018!!!!💜😭💜😭💜😭@BTS_twt #JIMIN — Selina Tam (@hong_0502) December 30, 2018 Listen to the full track below.