Music

BTS Wins at 2018 MTV European Music Awards

Jasmine Ting
44m

On Sunday, worldwide K-Pop giants BTS took home an award from the 2018 MTV European Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain. The seven-member group, all thanks to their fanbase the BTS Army, won the "Biggest Fans Award." They beat out American artists Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.

Aside from fans watching from home, celebrities and artists on the red carpet also congratulated the band and proved to be true stans. Halsey said, "They're the most charming talented guys, they work so hard and fans love them for that because they're so dedicated." And fellow nominee Camila Cabello called them "handsome," and complimented their dance moves.

Congratulations to BTS and to the Army!

Image via Getty

