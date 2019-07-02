Brooke Candy Does Us Dirty in 'XXXTC'

Brooke Candy's latest offering, "XXXTC," off her forthcoming debut album, SEXORCISM, sees the artist team up with pop auteur and frequent collaborator, Charli XCX, and Bronx rapper, Maliibu Miitch, in a raunchy return to form.

The low-riding trap cruiser doesn't waste any time beating around the bush, coming out of the gate with rhymes like "Pussy president stately/ Pussy heaven-sent, save me/ Pussy hesitant, only good dick, maybe." Candy's hyper-sexual bars are sure to make even the most jaded, over-sexed among us blush.

"I'm so excited to be dropping my first single from SEXORCISM," Candy says about her latest single. "The album was put together in four days and 'XXXTC' was the first song that was made. To us, it was the most special and the most fun. It's a female-empowering stripper anthem about owning your own sexuality, but I think it has universal appeal. Hopefully everyone thinks so, too!"

"XXXTC" also marks Candy's first release since signing to label and creative collective, NUXXE, whose roster already counts Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, oklou, and Sega Bodega among their ranks. The latter of whom contributed to the sound design of the conceptual erotic film, I Love You, Candy premiered last year via Pornhub.

Listen to Brooke Candy's "XXXTC (feat Charli XCX & Maliibu Miitch)," below, and read our 2014 cover story with the feral, freaky rapper.