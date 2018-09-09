Le Coucou Laura Vassar and Kris Brock, the husband-wife duo behind Brock Collection, held their spring 2019 show in the foyer and dining room of their favorite Soho restaurant Le Coucou. Since opening in 2016, chef Daniel Rose's French eatery has become a hot spot for celebrities and socialites making it a fitting venue for the brand that counts model Emily Ratajkowski, Moda Operandi CEO Lauren Santo Domingo, and actor Lily James among its fans.

Romantic Notions Fresh-faced models enveloped in red and gold brocade, light cotton voile in pastel hues, and beaded fringe pieces in champagne and red captured Brock Collection's slightly undone sense of romanticism. The label's signature negligée necklines, fluted skirts, and raw edge fabrics returned alongside feathers, beadwork, and lace.



Shoe In This season, the Los Angeles-based duo introduced their first ever footwear collection made in collaboration with British model and editor turned designer Tabitha Simmons. Mules festooned with ostrich feathers, pointed lace-up boots, and peep toe kitten heels trimmed with beads were made with opulent silk brocade and buttery leather.

Hat Trick Milliner Nick Fouquet, whose Venice boutique is known for turning out rustic, custom hats, also partnered with Vassar and Brock this season. His oblong Cordovan hats, dusty fedoras, and sun hats with frayed edges recall those worn by characters in HBO's Westworld—at once commanding and effortless.

Photography by Sonny Vandevelde