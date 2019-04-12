Earlier last month, Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility spurred by the stress from her father, Jamie Spears' deteriorating health.



The pop star is reportedly slated to spend 30 days at the center and, according to reports, has been doing really well. Fans and paparazzi got a glimpse of that Thursday morning as she stepped out to visit a hair salon in Los Angeles, E! News reports.

According to eyewitnesses, Spears supposedly "arrived with three people from team....to get her blonde roots and extensions retouched." They additionally noted that singer appeared in "good spirits." "She seemed fine and content… [She] was definitely excited to get her hair done," the source told E! News. "Several people worked on Britney's hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible."

The singer has been under a lot of pressure since her father took ill following a colon rupture earlier this year. She has since announced she's going on an indefinite break, canceling her highly anticipated Britney: Domination show at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote in an emotional tweet, earlier this year. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart." Explaining her decision, she added that it has always been important for her to put her family first. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."





Her father remains in recovery and PEOPLE reports that Spears has since decided to take time off to focus on herself. "Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her," a source told the outlet. "He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He's not doing well. They're so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself."

After a prolonged hiatus from social media, the singer also posted a picture on Instagram hinting at her decision to take some time off. "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit," the picture read along with a caption, that said. "We all need to take time for a little "me time." :) "